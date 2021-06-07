Liberty police searching for 4 teens who escaped from Belmont Pines

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for four teens who escaped from a Liberty Township hospital Saturday afternoon.

Liberty Township police responded just before 1 p.m. Sunday to Belmont Pines Hospital on Churchill Hubbard Road. They were called there on reports of four juvenile females who escaped from the facility.

Hospital staff told police that the four females broke through two sets of security doors before fleeing west toward Shady Road, according to a report.

Several patients also told police that a black vehicle of an unknown make, model and registration might have picked the four girls up, the report said.

Police say there are no cameras on the exterior of the building to verify the vehicle or if the girls were picked up.

After a search of the area, officers were unable to locate the four girls.

Police are continuing to look for the girls.

Stephanie Williams, 17, is described as a Black female, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last wearing tie-dye shorts.

Khalia Davis, 14, is described as a Black female, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Nevaeh Dudley, 14, is described as a white female, weighing approximately 142 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes, wearing biker shorts, a white- t-shirt and a do-rag.

Laci Mays, 13, is described as a white female, weighing approximately 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, wearing a tie-dye shirt.

Police issued a child advisory alert for the four girls.

A report said this is the second time that Williams has escaped from Belmont Pines this week.