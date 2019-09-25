Liberty police search for man who witnesses say dragged, touched two hostesses at wedding

Officers spoke with a 14 and 22-year-old who said the man touched them inappropriately

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating reports that a man grabbed, picked up and inappropriately touched two hostesses at a wedding in Liberty.

Officers say they were called to a large disturbance in a parking lot of the MetroPlex Expo center on Motor Inn Drive at 10:38 p.m. on Saturday.

Witnesses told officers that a man grabbed a 22-year-old hostess by the arm and dragged her across the dance floor. He then touched her buttocks and breast, according to reports.

Police said the victim’s arm was bruised, and her skin was broken as a result. She told police that she told the man to stop grabbing her and tried to get away but wasn’t able to because of his strength.

When the woman was able to get away, he grabbed a 14-year-old girl, according to the report. The girl told officers that the man dragged her, picked her up and touched her inappropriately. A coworker was able to pull her away.

Police said the bride was able to identify the suspect. Officers checked the hotel where he was reportedly staying but were unable to find the man and say people staying in the rooms were uncooperative.

