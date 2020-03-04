Liberty police say they found man involved in hit-skip crash driving drunk 2 weeks later

Police said he was in the same truck he was driving when he hit a woman crossing the street last month, leaving her seriously hurt

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators say they now know the identity of the driver involved in a hit-skip accident in Liberty Township last month that left a woman seriously hurt.

Police said the man hit a woman trying to cross Belmont Avenue at Catherine Street, then drove away.

Police had to search for a silver F-150 pickup truck without having a license plate number or surveillance video of the crash.

But recently, there was a break in the case.

“Call it luck, call it good police work — a vehicle matching that description was pulled over for OVI,” said Liberty Township Police Chief Toby Meloro.

During the stop, officers noticed marks on the hood of the truck matching how witnesses described the point of impact.

Meloro said after officers talked to the driver, he admitted to hitting the woman with the truck.

Right now, police aren’t releasing the man’s name since he hasn’t been officially charged. Prosecutors are currently reviewing the case.

“You have to stop,” Meloro said. “He left the scene, he didn’t contact anyone at all. He knew what he did so I would say charges are pending against him.”