Liberty police say fake money is circulating in area

Liberty Police are warning people of fake money making its way around the area

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty police are warning people of fake money making its way around the area.

It’s a situation that’s been a problem in the township for the past few months.

Detective Sgt. Michael Shuster says the fraud has been happening after a buyer and seller arrange to meet via online buy/sell groups. When the two meet up, that’s when the fake money is being passed off.

“This has been an ongoing problem, but right now we are noting an increase,” Shuster said.

Lately, there have been five incidents of the fake currency being exchanged, totaling about $1,000. At least one incident happened at a local business.

Investigators say some of the money has Chinese symbols on the back with words like “In Copy Bill We Trust” and “For Motion Picture Use Only.”

Shuster recommends using an online money exchange app when making these types of purchases. If you are going to deal in cash, take a good look at the money.

“Look at the actual bill that is being handed to you – the look and feel. Does it feel like a real bill? Some of these counterfeit notes that are being passed around have different markings on them indicating they are not real currency,” Shuster said.

Shuster also says to make sure in-person exchanges are done in well-lit areas where surveillance cameras are available.

Liberty police have identified and charged the suspects in these cases.