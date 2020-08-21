Liberty police say child took gun from intoxicated man

Straight faces charges of endangering children, using weapons while intoxicated and having weapons under disability

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty police arrested a man after his ex-girlfriend reported that her child took a gun off of him.

Officers were called around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday to the 3600 block of Staunton Rd., where they found the suspect, 46-year-old Jeffrey Straight.

Straight’s ex-girlfriend called police after she received a call from her child. The child reported hiding a gun that Straight found in the house, according to a police report.

The woman said Straight had shown up outside her workplace earlier and was texting her, demanding to know who was inside with her, the report stated.

Police said when they arrived at the home, Straight appeared to be intoxicated and was argumentative with officers.

The woman told police that she had been dating Straight on and off for 10 years and said Straight shouldn’t have known the firearm was in the home. She said she allowed Straight to stay with her recently, though they were no longer dating.

Police arrested Straight on charges of endangering children, using weapons while intoxicated and having weapons under disability.

