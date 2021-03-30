Liberty police report finding suspected drugs, guns during traffic stop

Police said the driver, who had a warrant for his arrest, ran from the scene

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Liberty reported finding two loaded handguns, several pills and over $1,100 in cash during a traffic stop in which the driver ran from the scene.

Just before 12:30 a.m. March 20, officers spotted a vehicle owned by a man with a warrant for his arrest. The vehicle was in the area of Belmont Avenue and Goldie Road, according to a police report.

Police said the vehicle pulled into the parking lot of Motel 6, and the driver got out with his hands up. The driver was ordered to get back inside the vehicle but asked if there was a problem and then ran away, the report stated.

Officers were unable to locate the driver, but the passenger was taken into custody while they searched the vehicle.

The passenger told police that the driver was his cousin that he only knew by his nickname, “Boodie hay,” according to the report.

During a search of the vehicle, police reported finding a loaded handgun with a defaced serial number under the driver’s side seat, as well as a magazine in the driver’s side door panel.

Officers also reported finding a digital scale, plastic bag containing an unknown gray substance, several small plastic bags, another loaded handgun and two bags of unknown pills. Police also reported finding over $1,100 in a case inside a pair of pants in the car.

The suspected drugs were sent to a lab for testing, and charges are pending the results of those tests.