Liberty police report finding gun, suspected drugs, fake money during traffic stop

Police said during their investigation, the driver was involved in a scuffle with an officer

Shaqayla Glass, Randy Shipp, Liberty

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A 25-year-old driver and her passenger are facing charges after a traffic stop in Liberty over the weekend.

Police said they stopped Shaqayla Glass on Belmont Avenue Saturday evening because the car she was driving had a loud exhaust.

Glass acknowledged the problem with the car and told an officer she was going to get it fixed, according to a police report.

Police said Glass and her passengers seemed nervous, so a K-9 was called to the scene to sniff the car for drugs.

Police said while Glass was standing outside of the car, an officer saw she had a bag with a white, rock-like substance inside. Police said she refused to hand the bag over and tried to hide it behind her back.

According to a police report, Glass and an officer scuffled as Glass tried to hide the bag of suspected drugs under her body.

Police arrested her and charged her with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and obstructing official business. She could face more charges after police get the results of the drug lab test.

During their investigation, police said they found a loaded gun and fake $100 bills inside the car.

Police said a passenger, Randy Shipp, said the gun was his, telling officers he bought it at a gun show for protection.

Police said Shipp was wanted in Mahoning County and is prohibited from having a gun due to a past conviction and being under indictment.

He was charged with obstructing justice, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and having weapons under disability.

