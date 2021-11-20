Liberty police officers collecting non-perishable foods for families in the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you are looking to help some families here in the Valley, head to the Churchill Commons Giant Eagle.

The Liberty Police Department and Liberty F.O.P 65 will team up with Second Harvest for their 10th annual “Fill a Cruiser.”

They are accepting non-perishable food items at the Giant Eagle on Belmont Avenue Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The most needed items include tuna, cereal, canned fruit and vegetables, boxed stuffing, instant mashed potatoes and pasta.

Jim Marco, a Liberty police officer, said they are also accepting monetary donations.

“With the holidays coming up especially, there are a lot of families who need food or money for the holidays, so this is definitely a great way to help out,” Marco said. “Our officers will be here all day until 5 p.m. We have two donation bins here you can donate to which will go to Second Harvest Food Bank for food.”

“Every year we try to exceed our previous goal,” he added. “Last year, we raised over $2,000 and about 1,000 pounds of food. Every year we try to shoot for a higher goal.”