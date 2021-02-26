Liberty police officer retiring after 25 years, plans to pursue new career

Patrolman Alexandra Anastis-Nichols is retiring after 25 years with the department

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – After more than two decades on the job, a Liberty Township police officer is hanging up her badge.

Patrolman Alexandra Anastis-Nichols is retiring after 25 years with the department. She started at the Liberty Police Department in 1995.

Anastis-Nichols said the most important thing about police work to her was the ability to help others.

Her fellow co-workers threw her a retirement party at the township administration building Friday afternoon.

Her last day on the job is this coming Sunday, and she said it is bittersweet.

“I will really miss my coworkers and our community and serving our community,” she said. “It’s been a real honor.”

Anastis-Nichols said she’ll be spending her retirement pursuing a second career. She’s already in school studying accounting, and she plans to take the CPA exam.