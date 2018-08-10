Liberty police: Man punched woman, tried to run her over

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) - A Youngstown man is in the Trumbull County Jail, facing a slew of charges from an incident on May 14.

Mister Jackson, 32, is charged with felonious assault, domestic violence, endangering children and criminal damaging.

On May 14, police said a woman called them to report that Jackson was intoxicated and was driving her and her three children home. She said on their way there, Jackson punched her in the face.

She said he tried to hit her again, but she got out of the car on Churchill Hubbard Road and began walking home.

The woman said Jackson followed her, however, and shoved the children out of the vehicle. She said he then threw her cell phone on the ground, breaking it, and tried to run her over with his vehicle.

Officers noted that there were tire tracks through the grass, leading into the apartment parking lot.

The woman had dirt and gravel on her back, according to a police report.

Charges were filed months ago, but Jackson was arrested on a warrant on Thursday.

Jackson pleaded not guilty to the charges on Friday, and a pretrial was set for 9 a.m. Wednesday.

This isn't the first time that Jackson has been in trouble with the law.

Last year, he was arrested in Youngstown after a police chase beginning in Austintown.

Police said Jackson led officers on a chase while a 6-year-old child was hanging out of the car. Police said the child fell out of the car during the chase.

Jackson ended up pleading guilty to failure to comply and failure to reinstate his license, and he was sentenced to 90 days in jail followed by probation, according to court records.