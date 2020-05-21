Liberty police: Man charged with slamming 6-year-old to ground, causing arm fracture

Reports said the child couldn't move his right arm beyond wiggling his fingers

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Liberty man facing child endangering charges was taken into custody on Tuesday.

According to the report, a caller told police that her six-year-old child hurt his arm while staying with 32-year-old Bryant Jackson Sr. at the 4000 block of Madison Road.

The woman told police that she went to pick up her kids on Saturday, and her son had been crying. When she asked Jackson what happened, the report said he told her, “I had to fix his little attitude.”

According to the report, the kids told the woman that Jackson slammed the boy to the ground, causing him to fall down the stairs.

She said the child couldn’t move his right arm beyond wiggling his fingers.

The child was taken to the hospital for treatment. The report said he had to wear a sling to support the fractured arm.

Jackson was arrested on a warrant for child endangering on Tuesday.