Liberty police: Man and woman arrested after fight involving bleach

Police said both suspects were wet, smelled of bleach, and appeared heavily intoxicated

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – According to Liberty police, a fight that started between a man and woman in Warren ended in Liberty Township after the suspects allegedly threw bleach on each other.

Officers were called about 9:42 p.m. Wednesday to the 200 block of Colonial Drive on reports of a fight.

A woman there, later identified as 29-year-old Jamie Carnahan, told police that an argument between her and 39-year-old Jermaine White started in Warren earlier that day and continued after they got home to the Colonial Drive address.

The woman said that White threw bleach on her. When police questioned White, he said that Carnahan threw bleach on him.

Police said both suspects were wet, smelled of bleach, and appeared heavily intoxicated.

Both White and Carnahan were booked into the Trumbull County Jail on assault charges.

According to court records, Carnahan pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Girard Municipal Court on Thursday. Bond was set at $7,500. She will be back in court on March 10.

There was no court entry for White at the time of this report.