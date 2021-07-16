Liberty police looking for person of interest in connection to theft

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Liberty are looking for a person of interest in connection to a catalytic converter theft.

On July 15, two white males in a green and white Pontiac G6 attempted to cut off and steal catalytic converters from vehicles in the township.

In surveillance video, one of the males can be seen standing by the gold vehicle in the carport.

If anyone has any information about the vehicle or its occupants, please call the Liberty Police Department TIPS line at 330-539-9830. Calls will remain confidential.