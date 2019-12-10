Liberty police investigating series of car break-ins

Police said there are simple things you can do to protect yourself from the thief or thieves

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A series of car break-ins have police on alert in Liberty Township. The latest happened Friday morning.

“These individuals or individual that we have in mind, particularly, late at night, early morning hours and going from house to house, looking for those unlocked cars,” Capt. Ray Buhala said. “The easiest items to grab that he can carry along with him.”

Police said they’ve gotten several reports throughout the year.

“It kind of slowed down as soon as school went back in session,” Buhala said. “The summer months, we received a lot of complaints.”

However, the reports have picked up again.

The most recent break-in was caught on video. Shawn Chrystal said the suspect tried to break into her car Friday morning around 4:30. Her video shows a man at her back porch.

“We have a person in mind involved in this,” Buhala said. “Detectives continually investigating it. We believe it’s the same person or persons.”

Fortunately for Chrystal, the suspect didn’t take anything.

Her neighbor wasn’t so lucky. According to a police report, the suspect took a gun from her neighbor’s car that same morning.

Police said the break-ins seem to be happening near the south end of Liberty. They’re warning people to be more careful.

“The best they can do is lock their vehicles, bring their valuables inside and leave things out of sight,” Buhala said. “If you have a purse or anything like that, bring it inside. Especially this time of year when the holidays are coming and people are looking for the quick items to grab, or sell off or utilize.”

Police have increased patrols in the area but are asking anyone with information to call them at 330-759-1315.