Liberty police investigating after bullet hole found in motel room

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty police are investigating after they found a bullet hole that went through a wall in a motel in the township.

Police were called Saturday to Motel 6 on Belmont Avenue after a housekeeper noticed a bullet hole in one of the guest rooms.

Police said the bullet hit a mirror, went through a wall and into a bathroom door.

Officers took down information pertaining to the previous guest who had been staying in the room. They say no guests complained about a loud noise and that there were no calls for service pertaining to gunfire in the area.

Officers also noted that they did not recover any shell casings or a bullet from the room.

The incident is under investigation.