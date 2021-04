Police say two friends got into a physical fight

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing charges after a stabbing incident late Friday afternoon in Liberty Township.

Police say two friends got into a physical fight outside a home in the 100 block of Euclid Boulevard.

One of the men stabbed the other in the face, according to police.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center. We don’t know their condition at this time.

The suspect, who lives at the house, is now charged with felonious assault.