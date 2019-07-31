Liberty police introducing first National Night Out community event

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Liberty Township Police Department is getting ready to host its first-ever National Night Out next week.

Tuesday’s event will kick off with a parade at 5:30 p.m. It will start at the high school and end at the old high school’s parking lot off of Churchill-Hubbard Road.

“We’re trying to unite communities and police together, and this is what we work for,” Chief Toby Meloro said. “Hopefully, we come together and have an understanding that we’re here to serve them. That’s what our jobs are and with my agency, community comes first. So we want to work with the public any way we can.”

There will be all sorts of activities at the old high school, including a K9 demonstration, a car show and games. It all happens from 6 to 8:30 p.m.