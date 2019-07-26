Liberty police identify officer involved in bank shooting

Police said the officer was George (GT) Bednar, a 23-year veteran of the department

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police have identified the officer who they said shot a suspect during an attempted bank robbery in Liberty.

Bednar was in uniform, working a side job Thursday at Home Savings on Belmont Avenue when he said a man with a gun walked into the bank.

That suspect, 23-year-old Dabraylin Hawkins, was shot during an exchange of gunfire, investigators said.

Hawkins then ran toward the cemetery and was arrested in the parking lot of Jimmy’s Italian Specialties.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and faces felonious assault, aggravated robbery and weapons charges.

Bednar is on paid leave during an investigation of the incident.