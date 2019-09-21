Investigating shots fired, Liberty police find shell casings near playground

LIBERTY TWP. (WKBN) – Police are investigating shots fired early Saturday morning at the Monticello Apartment Complex in Liberty.

The call came in around 12:30 a.m. for reports of several gunshots near the corner of Monticello Boulevard and Jefferson Court.

Neighbors say they heard six loud bangs.

Police say they found several shell casings near the playground area of the complex.

No injuries have been reported at this time and no suspects are in custody.

Stick with us as we gather more information on this developing story.