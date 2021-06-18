Liberty police chase ends in arrest, stolen gun seized

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A Campbell man is facing a number of charges after police say he led them on a chase through Liberty Township early Friday.

Appearing before a judge by video, Archelaus Williams pleaded not guilty to a handful of criminal charges, including failure to comply, attempted aggravated vehicular assault, having weapons under disability and intimidation, among others charges.

Police say Williams took off down Belmont Avenue when an officer tried pulling him over around midnight for not being able to see a rear license plate.

According to a police report, Williams cut through a plaza parking lot and at one point tried to crash into a police cruiser head-on. He then drove onto a lawn and ran from the car.

“He ended up bailing out of the vehicle, hiding under another vehicle in an apartment complex where we located him. He had a loaded weapon on him that was stolen,” said Liberty Township Police Chief Toby Meloro. “Fortunately, no one got hurt. The bad guy went to jail, and now there are consequences for his actions.”

In Court, Williams’s bond was set at $100,000, despite his attorney’s request for a lower amount.

“Bond is set to protect the public at large as well as based on these violations, I think that’s a question, so I’m gonna leave the bond where it is,” said Judge Kurt Latell.

Williams is due back in court June 23.