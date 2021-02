It was confirmed that police had a standoff situation

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A road blocked off by police Saturday night in Liberty has now been cleared.

After 9 p.m., we heard reports of Mansell Drive blocked off. Soon after, dispatch confirmed they had a standoff situation.

They could not confirm any other details, but around 10 p.m., dispatch said the scene was cleared after a man walked out on his own.

