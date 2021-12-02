Liberty police asking for information on break-in

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN). – Liberty police are asking the community for information on the person who who was caught on camera breaking into the Blue Ribbon Cleaners.

Investigators released surveillance video of the break-in.

In the video, you can see an older model blue Ford Escape pull into the parking lot and a man walk towards the building.

Cameras inside the business captured glass from the door shattering and the man breaking into two arcade machines before leaving.

The whole ordeal lasted less than three minutes late Tuesday night just before midnight.

According to a police report, the owner reported one arcade machine was destroyed, and the bottom of the second machine was pried open and quarters were taken from both.

The man was wearing a green knit winter hat, black shirt, gray sweatshirt and torn stone-washed jeans.

“It’s just a shame that you’d do that much damage for that, you know, that amount of money but tis the season I guess that people are in need and they do some crazy things,” said Liberty Township Police Chief Toby Meloro.

Those with information on the break-in are asked to call Liberty police at 330-539-9830.