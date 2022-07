LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — Liberty police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people on motorcycles who were captured on video.

The two men pictured below are persons of interest in multiple reckless driving and fleeing offenses in the township over the past couple of weeks, according to police.

Courtesy: Liberty Police Department

Courtesy: Liberty Police Department

Courtesy: Liberty Police Department

Courtesy: Liberty Police Department

If you have any information about these individuals, call the Tips Line at 330-539-9830. All information will be considered confidential.