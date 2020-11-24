Liberty police arrest man they say drove off with gas pump nozzle still in truck

The manager said before that, the man had been going through the dumpster and was acting strangely

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police recently arrested a man who they say filled his truck up at a Liberty gas station over a week ago, then drove away with the nozzle.

The manager of Fast Track on Belmont Avenue told police a customer drove off with a gas pump nozzle still in his green pickup truck.

She said the man came to the store around noon on November 12. He went through the dumpster, then came inside and acted strangely, according to a police report.

The manager said he then put gas in his truck but drove away with the nozzle inside, ripping it off the pump.

Police were able to find 31-year-old Vincent Broll, of Niles, who told them he didn’t realize the nozzle was still in his truck when he drove away, according to the report.

Broll was arrested last Thursday and is charged with theft.