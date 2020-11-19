Liberty police arrest man on weapons charges during traffic stop

Police noted in their report that Coates is a convicted felon with multiple past weapons-related charges

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a man on weapons charges after a traffic stop in Liberty.

Officers pulled over a vehicle on Colonial Drive on Friday afternoon for a headlight that was out.

According to a police report, an officer reported seeing the front seat passenger, Kenneth Coates, hand a child from his lap to passengers in the back seat. The officer reported that Coates was also moving around “excessively” inside the vehicle.

Coates was found to have a warrant for his arrest for failure to appear on a traffic charge, and he was taken into custody.

Police said after discovering the driver didn’t have a valid driver’s license, the vehicle was inventoried to be impounded. At that time, police reported finding a gun and an extended magazine underneath the passenger’s seat.

Coates denied that the gun was his, saying he had just been released from prison. The others in the vehicle also denied knowledge of the gun.

Police arrested Coates on his warrant, and he faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon, having weapons under disability and improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle.

Police noted in their report that Coates is a convicted felon with multiple past weapons-related charges.