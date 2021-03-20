Liberty police arrest man after dispatchers receive call from woman screaming for help

According to a police report, the woman had bruises, scratches and blood on her face and arms

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested in Liberty after dispatchers received a call from a woman who was screaming for help, saying that the suspect was beating her.

The call came in around 9:40 p.m. last Sunday from an apartment in the 100 block of Holly Dr.

Police said when they arrived, the victim ran outside, screaming “Help me, help me. He’s in here.”

Police said the suspect, 51-year-old Sterling Green, was intoxicated and had to be taken to the ground after he refused to obey officers’ commands. Officers reported that Green attempted to kick, head-butt and bite them as he was being placed in the police cruiser.

He was eventually transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

The woman told police that Green arrived at her apartment around 8:50 p.m. and began arguing with her. She said after he became aggressive, she hid in a bedroom but said Green pushed the door open and poured Gin over her head, according to the report.

She said she went to the bathroom to wash the alcohol out of her eyes at which time Green followed her and started laughing at her. She said he then dragged her out of the bathroom and took her phone so she could not call 911.

The report stated that the woman managed to call 911 from a tablet nearby, but Green started beating her as she was on the phone with dispatchers. She said Green also started to choke her, but she was able to run outside when police arrived.

Green faces charges of domestic violence and resisting arrest.

According to court records, he’s being held in the Trumbull County Jail without bond due to violating the conditions of bond in a prior case.

He pleaded not guilty to the recent charges, and a pretrial was set for Wednesday.