Liberty nonprofit helping veterans in need of food during pandemic

Veterans' Outreach on Belgrade Avenue in Liberty gives out boxes of food to veterans from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on many people, and a local nonprofit organization is doing its part to help veterans in need of assistance.

Veterans’ Outreach on Belgrade Avenue in Liberty gives out boxes of food to veterans from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The organization is able to supply food to about 200 veterans each week, thanks to help from Gleaners Food Bank.

At the height of the pandemic, the Outreach was closed for about a month.

Services Director Robert Julian said they didn’t see much of an increase once they reopened in May, but now they’re seeing more people in need of food.

“We didn’t see any large increase, but we did see an increase after you know, everybody started going back to work,” Julian said.

Veterans’ Outreach is also able to help veterans by appointment with other needs such as utility assistance, gas and food cards.