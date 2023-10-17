WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown woman pleaded guilty Tuesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to a charge she punched a Liberty police officer in the face.

Sheriann Odem, 25, entered guilty pleas before Judge Andrew Logan to charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.

Sentencing will take place once a presentence investigation is completed. She remains in the Trumbull County Jail on $25,000 bond.

Odem is accused of giving a Liberty police officer a bloody nose Nov. 21 as officers were called to the Walmart on Goldie Road for a shoplifting complaint.

Reports said she led police on a foot chase through the parking lot and after she was caught, she complained of a seizure so an ambulance was called.

Odem threatened to have the Mafia deal with the police officers and began kicking and punching and banging her head against the wall after officers told her she would be charged with felony theft At one point, an officer was hit in the face and received a bloody nose, reports said.

Reports said Odem and a man who was with her had over $1,300 in goods they were trying to steal from the store before police were called.