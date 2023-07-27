LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN)- A woman at the center of a civil case involving pool parties at her Boardman home was sentenced Wednesday in another criminal case out of Trumbull County.

Taylor Moore, 30, was sentenced on a fifth-degree felony theft charge on Wednesday by Judge Cynthia Rice. The charge was originally a fourth-degree felony theft charge, but she pleaded to the lesser charge on April 12.

According to Charles Morrow, of the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office, Moore had stolen $8,993 from an account that belonged to her previous employer.

Moore now has to serve a 180-day sentence in the Trumbull County Jail and be on probation for two years. As part of the sentence, Moore also has to pay $8,993 in restitution to the victim.

Moore also faces another criminal case in Mahoning County. She faces three counts of theft and one count of telecommunications fraud there, accused of operating a fraudulent storefront selling furniture.

Investigators received a report that she would put items on her own website that were actually pieces from another store in Liberty, taking the money from buyers but never delivering the items.

Moore was recently involved in a civil dispute with Boardman Township trustees, who asked a judge to shut down pool parties at her Glenwood Avenue home.

The judge ruled that because Moore was charging an entry fee, the parties went against the township’s zoning laws. He determined that the parties were a nuisance and prohibited any further commercial use of the property.