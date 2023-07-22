LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — First News was on the scene of a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning that sent those involved to the hospital.

Liberty Fire Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 3 a.m. at the intersection of Youngstown-Hubbard Road and Applegate Road.

OSHP told First News that a car heading west on Youngstown-Hubbard Road ran a red light and failed to yield to a pickup truck going south on State Route 62. The car spun out and hit an electrical pole and the truck overturned and ended up on its side.

The pole was downed, causing wires to hang low over Youngstown-Hubbard Road, which was partially closed while crews cleaned up.

A First News crew member on scene reported that both vehicles appeared badly damaged.

First News is working to determine exactly how many people were involved in the crash and taken to the hospital. Responders said their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Kyle Wills contributed to this report.