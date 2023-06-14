LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Happening this weekend, a new tattoo shop will be opening. The Eat Room is a tattoo shop that aims to be an inclusive space, especially for the LGBTQ+ community. We spoke with the owner about why they wanted to open up and how they plan to give back.

D. Smith has been tattooing for a little over a year. Smith says they and their clients have felt discriminated against at other shops, so they wanted a place where that wouldn’t happen.

“My clients specifically have told me that they’ve had people purposefully misgender them, deadname them or make comments, really disrespectful comments towards them about their sexuality or about their presentation, really hateful things,” Smith said.

Smith’s reception has been fantastic on TikTok. Some of their videos about opening the shop and tattooing have gained millions of views.

“My first one, I think it was about the meaning of Medusa tattoos. I posted it. I was like, oh, you know, this is kind of cringy. This might be kind of dumb and maybe, you know, people are going to laugh at me,” Smith said. “I check my phone 10 minutes later and it’s like, oh, my gosh, 10,000 views, and 20 minutes later I’m like, oh, my gosh, 50,000 views. That’s crazy.”

This Saturday, The Eat Room will be having their grand opening. As part of that, they are having a fundraiser that will benefit Full Spectrum Community Outreach. You can get a temporary tattoo.

“I want to be more than just a business that’s trying to make money. I want to involve the community and stand for more than just tattoos,” Smith said.

They have already had at least 350 people RSVP for the event. The shop is located at 4036 Belmont Avenue in Liberty.