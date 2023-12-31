LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – There are lots of traditions to bring in the new year like eating 12 grapes as midnight hits, or a New Year’s kiss but one local church is ringing in the new year with a unique ceremony.

The Unity Spiritual Centre Girard in Liberty Township held its annual Burning Bowl Ceremony.

You write down something you want to let go of in the new year and then burn the paper.

Those with the church say it’s about new beginnings.

“It’s just a simple ceremony of letting go of what you don’t want. And to me, it’s like a new day, a new year, a new start tomorrow,” church board president Clarence Hathaway said.

The centre has held the ceremony for over 30 years.