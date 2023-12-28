VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – A man with a history of breaking and entering charges is facing new charges after a reported break-in on Christmas.

Early Christmas morning, Liberty officers were called to Colonial Gardens on Youngstown-Kingsville Road, where they found an alarm going off and a broken glass door. Officers also found that a power meter had been cut, according to a police report.

No one was found inside, but while patrolling the area, police found Daniel Hiles, 69, hiding behind a tree. Police suspected Hiles to be involved as he was responsible for several break-ins in the Liberty Township area, according to the report.

Police said when an officer tried to stop Hiles, he ran away, leading to a short chase until he was caught.

Police said Hiles was found with a black ski mask, a black and white bandana, flashlight and pliers.

According to the police report, surveillance video from Colonial Gardens showed the break-in suspect wearing the same clothing that Hiles was wearing at the time.

Hiles is charged with resisting arrest, obstructing official business, breaking and entering and tampering with evidence in the latest case.

Court records show that Hiles had several breaking and entering and vandalism charges, dating back to 2001.

In September 2022, Hiles was sentenced to nine months in prison in a breaking and entering case out of Hartford Township, court records show.

Hiles is scheduled to appear in Girard Municipal Court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.