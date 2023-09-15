LIBERTY Twp., Ohio (WKBN) – A self-inflicted gunshot wound caused a car accident earlier this month, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol report.

Troopers say a 49-year-old man from Columbus “suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head” which caused the crash near the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Tibbets-Wick Road on September 1 just after 8 a.m.

Witnesses of the crash initially said the car was going northbound on Belmont, crossed the center line and drove into a field before flipping over several times. Troopers said the vehicle also hit another car that was stopped at a red light.

Liberty Police found a firearm in the car.

No one else was hurt in the crash.