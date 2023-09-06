LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a former employee at the Goldie Road Walmart admitted taking $10,000 from the store while he worked as a cashier.

A fourth-degree felony charge of theft was filed Wednesday in Girard Municipal Court against Rudean Stuart, 31, of Youngstown. Police reports show he has a Sept. 12 court date.

A police report said an officer was called to the store Aug. 21 to take a theft report and to escort Stuart off the property. Reports said store security told the officer an internal audit had found that Stuart had taken $2,380 cash and that the thefts of the cash were caught on security cameras.

The report also said that during the course of his interview with store employees, Stuart admitted taking $10,000 over several occasions to pay for rent, food, his phone bill and his electric bill.

Stuart was told he would be given a court date and he was escorted off the property. He was told that he was not allowed to come back.

Reports said when the officer learned a few days later of Stuart’s court date, he tried calling him, but it appeared his phone had been disconnected. The officer wrote he will attempt to contact Stuart at his listed address to tell him when he is due in court.

