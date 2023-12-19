LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – One driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash on Interstate 80 West on Tuesday morning.

The ramp from state Route 11 southbound to Interstate 80 westbound is closed as a result, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox. Don’t miss the next breaking news story. Sign up for breaking news email alerts below.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.