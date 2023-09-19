LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Police called to a burglary in Liberty Township found more than they bargained for.

Officers were called just before midnight on Sept. 15 to a home in the 3000 block of Hadley Avenue on reports of a burglary.

When they arrived, a man told them that he came home to find his front door ajar and his TV smashed. He also discovered that his Playstation was missing.

Police searched the house and found a large bag of marijuana in the basement along with several narcotics “that were in plain view,” according to the police report. Officers also found material consistent with drug packaging, the report stated.

The report said that a further search of the house uncovered a bag of suspected drugs in an upstairs dresser, THC wax, a gun and ammunition in the garage, and money, but the report did not say how much.

The man told officers he left the house for about four hours and that he had an appointment to meet a person on Robbins Avenue in Niles to sell him $220 worth of marijuana, but the customer never showed up, the report stated. When the man came home, he discovered the burglary.

Police said they would file a report on the burglary and sent the drugs out to be tested. Charges will be pending those results, the report stated.