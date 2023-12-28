LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police were called to a local motel for a report that an unknown man had broken into a room.

A woman staying at the motel in the 4200 block of Belmont Ave. told police that an unknown man wearing “lots of clothing” had broken the window to her room. Police reported that they had been called there just before 5:30 p.m. Dec. 19.

The woman reported that the unknown man began climbing into the room and that she grabbed a knife to protect herself. That’s when she said the man saw her in the room and climbed back out with his hands in the air, walking away, according to a police report.

The woman then called 911 and the front desk clerk.

Police observed the broken window and glass on the ground but did not find any blood on the broken glass or window frame. They searched the area for the man but were unable to find him, according to the report.

The woman was moved to another motel room, according to the report.