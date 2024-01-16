LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A doctor was arrested during a traffic stop in Liberty last week.

Jose Torres, 65, of Warren, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and a traffic violation. Additional charges are pending laboratory results on pills seized during the stop.

According to a police report, officers pulled Torres over just after 1 a.m. on Jan. 10 after a run on the license plate of the vehicle Torres was driving came up with no information on file.

When officers pulled Torres over, they asked for his license and registration and he kept trying to show them his medical license, according to the police report. He told officers he was an anesthesiologist and practiced pain management, the report stated.

Torres could not produce the vehicle registration and he was asked to get out of the Cadillac CTS he was driving, the report said.

Police noted they were not able to find a registration for the vehicle and that while they attempted to locate the vehicle identification number (VIN), Torres told them there was a gun in the car. He said it was loaded with a bullet in the chamber and that he kept it for his protection.

Officers located a 9mm handgun in the console, but it was not loaded and there was not a round in the chamber, the report stated. Officers also found a pill bottle with suspected Adderall in it, but the bottle had a torn label that was not prescribed to Torres. He told officers they belonged to a colleague, the report stated.

The pills were seized and sent to BCI for testing.

Torres pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday. Bail was set at $5,000. A pretrial is set for Feb. 28.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle registration by the VIN number and found it to be registered to Toress’ wife with an expiration of October 2020, the report stated.

According to the Ohio Medical Board, Jose A. Torres is a medical doctor with an active license expiring in October 2025. He has been sanctioned on various violations since 1992 with the most recent in 2000 when his license was suspended for cocaine use, according to online records.