LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County OVI Task Force will conduct an OVI checkpoint in Trumbull County Thursday night.

The checkpoint will be at 4800 Belmont Avenue in Liberty Township from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The checkpoint is funded through federal grants in an effort to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

The task force urges everyone to make arrangements to get home safely if they are planning to consume alcohol.

Many times, the viewing public asks why OVI checkpoints are announced. Operational guidelines and case law in Ohio require law enforcement to publicly announce the location of OVI checkpoints a few hours before they are conducted.