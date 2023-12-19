LIBERTY TWP. Ohio (WKBN) – Veterans’ Outreach is settling into its new facility.

The non-profit organization moved about three weeks ago to a building off of Belmont Avenue in Liberty, at Colonial Drive.

It was a much-needed move to help expand the programs for all the veterans it serves.

Veterans’ Outreach’s food pantry is four times larger, and it has also opened a thrift shop. Anybody can shop at the thrift shop, with all proceeds benefiting the financial services for veterans.

“Need to be able to sustain what we do,” said Executive Director Teri Ely. “For every dollar that we go help a veteran with, we have to go and raise it first. There is no government funding. There is no automatic renewal of grants, so we have to continue to file for grants. We have to continue to fundraise and hold special events.”

The thrift store is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and on Saturday.