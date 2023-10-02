LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers searched an apartment in Liberty on Sunday following reports that a man wanted on felony stalking and other charges was inside.

Just after 3 a.m., officers received a report that the suspect’s vehicle had been spotted in the area and that it was parked at an apartment on Holly Drive.

Police said the suspect, Tyrone Jennings, 39, had a warrant for his arrest on a felony stalking charge as well as misdemeanor charges from an incident on Sept. 21. He had previously been warned to stay away from the area, according to a police report.

According to the report from Sept. 21, Jennings had been repeatedly calling a woman and showing up at her apartment complex, threatening to burn it down. The woman told police that Jennings had called her about 30 to 40 times that day.

Police said Jennings has an extensive criminal history, including past arrests on domestic violence and weapons charges.

Police said officers learned that Jennings was inside the victim’s apartment, and he refused to come out after several demands. Officers then went in with a K-9 and found Jennings hiding inside a closet, according to the report.

The report states that the K-9 went into the closet to retrieve Jennings after Jennings resisted arrest.

Crews took Jennings to the hospital for treatment of a dog bite, and he was additionally charged with resisting arrest, obstructing official business and criminal trespass.

Jennings pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday, and he’s set to appear in court again Oct. 11. Bail was set at $25,000 with the condition that Jennings stay away from the woman and the apartment, according to court records.