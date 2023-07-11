WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A former Woodstock, Va., man was sentenced Tuesday to one year in prison in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court for threatening a Liberty police officer and his dog.

Kristopher Wayne Reyes Bullard, 31, received the sentence from Judge Andrew Logan after he pleaded guilty to the assault of a police officer and intimidation, both fourth-degree felonies.

Bullard was charged after Liberty police were called for a report that Bullard assaulted another man at the Liberty Plaza.

Bullard was found hiding behind the Walmart on Belmont Avenue about a half hour after police were called, a news release from the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office said. Bullard refused to allow himself to be arrested and other officers and a dog were called to the scene.

When told that police dog Leo was on its way, reports said Bullard told police, “I will snap that dog’s neck.”

The dog latched onto Bullard’s hip and Bullard tried to choke the dog and struggled with officers before he was subdued by a burst from a stun gun, reports said.

Bullard also originally had a felonious assault warrant from common pleas court for assaulting a Warren woman on March 27, but the grand jury remanded the case back to Warren Municipal Court after it failed to indict him on a felony.

Bullard also has a warrant from Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman on a third-degree felony charge of domestic violence and a misdemeanor charge of violation of a protection order. Court records show he has yet to be arraigned on those charges, which were filed by Boardman police.