LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been set at $40,000 for a Youngstown man who was found Friday passed out in a car with a loaded gun also has warrants from California.

Darryl Thomas, 37, was arraigned today before Judge Jeffrey Adler in Girard Municipal Court on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a third-degree felony; carrying concealed weapons, a fourth-degree felony; and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Thomas is expected to be back in court Sept. 20. He is presently in the Trumbull County jail.

Reports said police were called about 10:50 a.m. Friday to the drive through of a fast-food restaurant in the Liberty Plaza for a report of a man passed out behind the wheel of a car and when police arrived the driver, identified as Thomas, was awake and trying to back out of a parking spot as paramedics tried to treat him.

Two witnesses told police Thomas had been in the car at least 20 minutes with his head back on the driver’s seat like he was sleeping, reports said. As police spoke to Thomas through the passenger’s window, one of the officers saw a handgun in the pocket of his pants as well as an open bottle of vodka.

Reports said Thomas smelled of alcohol and after he was handcuffed police found a bag of marijuana in one of his pockets. When police searched the car they found a second bottle of vodka, a pipe with burnt residue on it and a second bag of marijuana, reports said.

Police also took a 9mm semiautomatic handgun from Thomas’ pockets that was loaded with a 15-round magazine, reports said. Thomas also had over $2,400 cash on him, reports said.

Thomas refused a blood alcohol content breath test before he was taken to the jail.

Reports said Thomas has a 2006 conviction from the Riverside Superior Court in California for assault with a deadly weapon and also has other warrants from California as well.