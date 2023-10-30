LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing multiple charges after police said he led an officer on a pursuit on a motorcycle.

Just after midnight Friday, an officer reported seeing a Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling over 68 miles per hour in a 40-mph zone on Tibbetts Wick Road.

The officer tried to pull the motorcycle over as it headed toward Belmont Avenue, according to a police report.

The officer said the driver of the motorcycle didn’t stop, however, going through a red light and reaching speeds of over 80 mph before abruptly turning onto Sampson Drive. The report states that the motorcycle then pulled into a driveway, where the officer was able to stop the driver, identified as 38-year-old David Aston.

The officer took Aston into custody and reported finding a loaded pistol, brass knuckles and a pocket knife in Aston’s pockets.

Police said Aston also smelled like alcohol and admitted to drinking “a couple beers.” He declined to take sobriety tests, according to the report.

Aston is charged with failure to comply with a police officer, using weapons while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon, DUI and speed violations.

He pleaded not guilty in Girard Municipal Court, and he is set to appear in court for a pretrial at 9 a.m. Nov. 22.