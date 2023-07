WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boynton Beach man arrested on a Florida murder warrant in Trumbull County will soon be heading back to the Sunshine State.

Carl Jean Francois waived his right to an extradition hearing in a Trumbull County Courtroom Wednesday.

Francois was arrested Friday in Liberty after a police officer spotted him in a Belmont Avenue gas station convenience store.

A warrant for his arrest on a first-degree murder charge was signed in Palm Beach County just two days before.