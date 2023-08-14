LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Belmont Eye Clinic, an eye care provider that’s been located in Liberty for over 50 years, has announced to its patients that it is closing.

In letters dated July 28 sent to its patients, and received over the weekend, Belmont Eye Clinic wrote that, “With the recent passing of Dr. Sherif Hanna, MD, and the departure of Dr. James Cover, OD, and Dr. Julianne Matthews, MD, we will not have a provider available beginning August 1.”

The letter also stated, “We were attempting to sell the practice to continue to provide care at our current location, but unfortunately these efforts have not been unsuccessful.”

Patients were told they could get copies of their medical records at the Belmont Eye Clinic office on Belmont Ave. in Liberty until August 31.

Patients were also given information contact information for other eye care providers.

Efforts to contact someone at Belmont Eye Clinic have been unsuccessful.