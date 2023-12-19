LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – While the countdown until Christmas continues, local bakeries and delis are packed with customers.

The staff at Jimmy’s Italian Specialties are welcoming in the community with holiday spirit and tradition.

“Seeing the families come in and customers talking to each other — people that don’t even know each other — they’re just in the spirit when they come in here,” said store owner Frank Occhibove.

Occhiboe said their big seller is the Baccala, a dried codfish that is a tradition for those at the shop.

“We do the seven fish platter for Christmas Eve,” Occhibove said.

Another favorite is the homemade dried sausage and the shelves of cookies and cakes right at the entrance.

“Has to be the cookies — the cookies and the cakes and so many things that you wouldn’t see anywhere else. They’re just so good,” said worker Madison Massuri.

It’s not uncommon to see more staff this time of year. Massuri works every Christmas to lend some extra hands.

“Everyone is just so happy, and it’s the Christmas time, and I get to see a lot of old friends and family that I don’t get to see a lot because they shop here,” Massuri said.

“I feel like I’m at home when I’m here. I feel like I was welcomed in right away.”

With demands so high, Jimmy’s isn’t taking any more hot food orders.

“We will have fish available in store on Christmas Eve,” Occhibove said.