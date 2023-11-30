LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN)- The Liberty Schools’ superintendent announced his upcoming retirement.
Dr. Andy Tommelleo announced that his last day as superintendent will be January 31, 2024, according to a statement released by the Trumbull County Educational Service Center. The resignation was submitted during Wednesday’s board meeting.
Tommelleo said the following in a statement:
“It has truly been a pleasure to serve the students, staff, and the entire Leopard community. As far as the board’s plans to fill this position for the remainder of the year and beyond, I would recommend you reach out to board president Dave Malone.”Dr. Andy Tommelleo, superintendent of Liberty School District