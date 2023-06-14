LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – HD Davis CPAs was among the Best Employers in Ohio, according to a ranking by Crain’s Cleveland.

It ranked seventh among small/medium businesses across the state.

It’s the second straight year that the local company has been in the top 10. In November, HD Davis was named a “Best Firm for Women.”

“Best Employers in Ohio” was created by Best Companies Group in partnership with Crain’s Cleveland Business and Crain’s Content Studio-Cleveland.

The statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor Ohio’s best places of employment.

To be considered for Best Employers in Ohio, companies had to participate in a two-part survey process. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience.

The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Ohio and also analyzed the data and determined the final rankings.

“This is an unbelievable honor to have made the top 10 in back-to-back years. This has been one of our primary focuses as we feel strongly that as we continue to retain our great team and add new great team members, it will be beneficial to both our clients and our community. Our leadership has done an amazing job of making sure that our culture is a top priority as we continue to grow,” said Tim Petrey, managing partner at HD Davis CPAs.

Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.